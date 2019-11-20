Football

REPORT: Dundalk FC set to sign 'gifted' former Man City academy star

Dundalk FC

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

According to a report in the Irish Independent this evening, Dundalk FC are on the verge of signing former Man City academy star Will Patching.

Midfielder Patching (21) has played for England at U18 level and, according to the Irish Independent is set to sign a two-year contract with the Lilywhites.

Patching had been playing with Notts County since his contract with Man City ended  in 2018.

 