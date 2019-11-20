Garda appeal following attempted cash in transit robbery from Dundalk business

Dundalk Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an attempted cash in transit robbery in the Carroll Village area.

Gardaí say the robbery took place close to the IMC Cinema at approximately 5:30pm on Monday November 18.

A Garda spokesperson said that one or more males attempted to steal the contents of a van which was transferring cash made off with nothing.

A male (30s) received minor injuries.

Dundalk Gardaí are interested to speak to anyone who might have dashcam footage at the Carroll Village or Long Walk areas on Monday evening.