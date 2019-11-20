Cattleboat Food Festival returns to Dundalk for Christmas-themed event

The Cattleboat Food Festival is returning to The Spirt Store from 12 to 5pm on Saturday, December 14.

The local foodie festival is organised by Great Northern Larder in Dundalk.

The Christmas Cattleboat is an offshoot food market where you can buy last-minute gifts and support local producers.

Santa and his Elves will be there and there will also be some nice festive music.

Nobody wants socks for Christmas and buying local is good for us all, so pop along and get the perfect Christmas present for Aunty Peg!

Entry is free for all customers. Children are welcome. No booking required.