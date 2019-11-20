Dundalk production team to stage version of ‘Mother Courage and her Children’

After 20 years of putting on shows in Dundalk, there is always the same question when the cast and crew of Encore Productions pack away the props on the last night: ‘What’s next?’

After their last show - Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ - local theatre veteran Tony Rice, who has assisted the group for 17 years, was ready with an answer: ‘Mother Courage’

It was an answer that was to change the direction of Encore Productions and take them on a journey of discovery as they fell in love with this uncompromising play.

In 1939, when Bertold Brecht wrote ‘Mother Courage and her Children’, the world was about to be thrown into the turmoil and horror of the Second World War. 80 years on the story still has much to say to audiences about the effects of war on the common soldiers and civilians on all sides.

The story focuses on Mother Courage and her Children as she drags her supply wagon alongside the armies, selling what she can to make money and hopefully survive the war.

Hailed by many as the greatest play of the 20th century, it takes enormous commitment and dedication on the part of its actors to get to terms with the characters and action to tell this tale. Over the course of a year the members of Encore Productions have lived and breathed the story to create something vivid and real for their audiences.

To understand Brecht and his radical style of theatre they watched videos, researched the internet and attended lectures with Dr Fiona Fearon of the Cultural Studies department at DKIT. To get even deeper into the story they travelled to Manchester to attend a performance of the play at the Royal Exchange Theatre. After the show they met with the cast – including Julie Hesmondalagh (Haley from Coronation Street) and spent time on stage with the actors discussing ways of developing their own characters even further. The next day they took part in a workshop with the assistant director of the show.

As Theatre Company in Residence at An Tain Arts Centre, Encore Productions have benefited from access to professional performance and rehearsal facilities as well as the opportunity to attend performances and workshops with visiting professional companies to help them build their skills. ‘Big Telly Theatre Company’ from Belfast, French acting duo ‘Compagnie Animotion’, artist and designer Alisdair Livingston and local talent ‘Quintessence’ all gave of their expertise to help the cast develop their performances.

All this intense research, skill building and practice is being focused into a show that will prove hard hitting and thought provoking for its audiences. Brecht wanted to stop his audiences in their tracks and make them think about war and money, religion and politics. For our production it is the fate of the family that is the focus of the play – comparing Mother Courage’s money making schemes with the kindness of her daughter Kattrin.

Bertold Brecht was the father of ‘Epic Theatre’ – a style of performance that does not try to seduce the audience with beautiful music, fancy lights or elaborate sets. Instead a few rough props, a handful of musicians on stage and white lights frame a story told in stark episodes. In our adaptation a narrator will tell the audience what is about to happen and headlines above stage will explain the story. With the usual trappings of a night at the theatre removed, the audience will now be able to focus on the actions of the characters and the decisions they make – especially Mother Courage. Stunning black and white film will show the journey that the wagon makes between each of the episodes.

The cast of Encore Productions all attend Rehabcare resource centre in Dundalk. The group have been in existence for around 20 years and have performed many times at An Tain. For the group to have been appointed Theatre Company in Residence is testimony to the work and dedication of the cast and crew over the years and an acknowledgement of their skills and the standard of their shows.

Director Sandy Sneddon cannot praise the cast and crew highly enough for the way in which they grabbed this story by the scruff of the neck and refused to let go. He was keen also to thank Paul Hayes and all at An Tain Arts Centre for giving the group this once in a lifetime chance that any professional theatre company would jump at.

An Tain is the premiere venue for visiting professional companies in Louth and local groups alike. For a group of actors with intellectual disabilities to be centre stage, sharing in and contributing to the cultural life of the community just shows what all members of our society are capable of when given the time, resources and opportunity.

Anita Guest takes on the Challenging role of Mother Courage while Paddy Durnin will portray Bertold Brecht himself – a role specially created for Paddy in this adaptation. The rest of the ensemble cast are Melissa Fox, Jamie Linden, Martin Hanley, David Coyle, Dolores McKeever, Rodger Zyro, Sandra Shields, Mary Frances McAteer, Olivia McGinnity, Oliver Hanratty and Therese Baxter.

According to Anita the play sets out to get an audience reaction and make them think about the hard times that come to us all. David Coyle feels that the company’s residency at An Tain has given the group a place to call home. For Dolores McKeever it’s important that the cast tell the story their own way and show that you don’t have to be able bodied to be a great performer. Melissa has found the part of Kattrin intriguing. She hopes the show will activate the brains of the audience and help them listen to their hearts. Paddy Durnin who plays the playwright himself describes the play simply as a masterpiece. Jason Kelly, who is in charge of the lights, urges audiences to come along and see how professional the cast and crew have become. Before setting off to The Sean Hollywood Arts Centre Newry and NUI Galway, ‘Courage’ will receive three performances at An Tain. A schools matinee at 11am on Wednesday November 27, then nightly at 8pm on Thursday November 28 and Friday November 29.