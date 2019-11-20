Dundalk bar Brubakers set to reopen this weekend

Brubaker's Bar on Park Street is set to reopen after extensive renovations this Friday, November 22, just in time for the busy festive season.

The popular Dundalk venue closed in May for renovations which include a large toilet block in the basement, a kitchen, and a new courtyard area.

The bar took to Facebook this week to share images of the bar's fresh new look and to announce the following: “The boarding is down & the lights are up. We open this Friday the 22nd November.”

The new revamped Courtyard Bar