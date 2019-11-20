Dundalk Irish school students still waiting on transport provision to Balbriggan 

Pupils from an Irish school in Dundalk, who have been protesting against the “degaeling” of their Gael Choláiste since early September, are still waiting for the green light on transport provision they say was promised in a letter from the Department of Education to Louth Meath Education Training Board (LMETB) on October 2.

According to a statement from the Secretary of Coláiste Lú Parents Council, there are a dozen or so of the 41 pupils now remaining in Coláiste Lú who are able to make the trip are set to journey to Balbriggan every day, with most of them “anxious to ensure that they have the necessary Irish medium education to be able to sit their exams at the end of the year.”

The statement says that they are awaiting confirmation of transport provision from the Dept of Education and are worried that a date has not yet been set.

“Parents can’t understand why red tape is causing delays when transport funding was apparently not an issue seven weeks ago as set out in a letter to LMETB.”