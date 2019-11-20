Deaths in Louth - Wednesday November 20 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Whelan of Doolargy Avenue, Dundalk, Louth / Ennis, Clare

On Monday November 18, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of Saint Peters Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her father Michael, brother James and sister Olivia. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Tanya and Shannon, mother Mary, sisters Bernie, Martina and Sinead, brothers Micheál, Pat, Noel and Paul, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Doolargy Avenue Wednesday 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal Thursday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to The Church Of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Mary's family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff of St Peter's Nursing Home for the care and compassion shown to them and Mary during her time there.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Huntington's Disease Association

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Veronica Keaney of Medical Missionaries of Mary, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly from Ballindoon, Co. Sligo



On November 19, peacefully in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents, John and Ann, and brother James.

Sadly missed by her brothers, Paddy and Michael, her sisters, Sr. Eleanor S.M. and Anne, nephews, nieces and their families, relatives, many friends in Tanzania, Ireland and her MMM Community.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon in MMM Convent on Thursday, 21st November, followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Drogheda.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brigid Curran (née Wynne) of Crowmartin, Ardee, Louth



On November 18 following a short illness. Brigid; predeceased by her son Davy, will be sadly missed by her loving husband Noel and children Margaret, Eugene, John, Noel, Richard and Bridget; her brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews and nieces.

Brigid will repose at her home at Crowmartin, Ardee on Wednesday, 20th November, from 2pm to 8pm.

House strictly private at all other times Please.

Removal from the family home on Thursday, 21st November, to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Callan of Eastbourne, England and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Louth



Suddenly in Spain on October 5, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Olive and his beloved wife Penny. Cherished father of Nik and Stephen.

Jackie will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters in-law Sue and Naomi, grandchildren Jake, Sam, Katy, Henry and Claudia, brothers Frank and Ray (Canada) Brian (Dundalk), sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Interment will take place in Eastbourne, East Sussex, England.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday evening 22nd November at 7.30pm in Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kitty Ballantine (née Mulligan) of Old Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Jackie and dear mother of Vincent, John, Raymond, Jacqueline, Jim, Brendan, Jennifer, Derek, Maria, Ciara, Claire and the late Ronan.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters and sons-in-law Corinne, Helen, Sheila, Dursun, Katrina, Cynthia, Seán, Tessa, Ray, Gavin and Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 W5YW) from 12 noon on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 11.15am, to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Downs Syndrome Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Thursday, please.

Please Note: Parking will be available on Old Road. A one way system will be in operation, entering from the Jenkinstown-Omeath Road L3084 at Bellurgan Station House and exiting back on to the main road on the L70861.

May she rest in peace



