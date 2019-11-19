Parts of Dundalk without water supply due to burst water mains

Parts of Dundalk may be without water until 10pm tonight due to repairs to a burst water main, say Irish Water.

Irish Water have announced this afternoon that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to New Street, Broughton Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works, which have an estimated completion time of 10pm tonight.

Irish Water say the supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.