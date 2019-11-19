Irish Water
Parts of Dundalk without water supply due to burst water mains
Irish Water say works ongoing
Parts of Dundalk without water supply due to burst water mains
Parts of Dundalk may be without water until 10pm tonight due to repairs to a burst water main, say Irish Water.
Irish Water have announced this afternoon that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to New Street, Broughton Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works, which have an estimated completion time of 10pm tonight.
Irish Water say the supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.
#IWLouth: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to New Street, Broughton Street and surround until 10pm today. Please see https://t.co/prLlvo6oFg for more.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) November 19, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on