Dundalk man kicked his then girlfriend twice after leaving nightclub

A 23-year-old who kicked his then girlfriend twice after they’d left a local nightclub, was given a two and a half year suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

The court heard Jason Quinn of Mayfield Drive, Haggardstown - who pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at The Ramparts, Dundalk on May 1st 2017, was drunk at the time of the incident.

The victim had been out socialising with a group of friends when she came upon the defendant – her boyfriend of nine months, who she described as “following her about”.

She went from one pub on Park Street to a nightclub which she left having arranged to meet her mum at 2.15am. However the accused followed her and an altercation ensued during which her phone was damaged. The woman pushed the accused and the court was told that as she walked towards the bottom of River Lane he took one of her shoes which she had been carrying and threw it at a parked car and as she went to pick it up he kicked her in the face.

The woman fell to the ground and the accused kicked the left side of her head before running off.

A passing motorist who arrived on the scene, told gardai he thought it was rubbish on the street, and realised it was a person as he got nearer. He said the victim as covered in blood and had difficulty breathing.

The court heard the woman became visibly upset when the defendant returned to the scene and he told gardai “I didn’t know what I was thinking. I just kicked her”.

In her victim impact statement, she said she suffered nightmares following the incident , she had trouble breathing following the assault and she has lost friends as she became unsociable as she was afraid of going out and being attacked.

The court heard the accused had no previous convictions and was assessed as being at low risk of reoffending.

The Defence barrister also stressed that his client had not come to garda attention since and had completed a 24 week Probation Service course addressing relationship issues.

Judge Gerard Griffin said there “was no useful purpose – apart from revenge”, in sending the accused to prison. He imposed a two and a half year sentence suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for five years and warned the accused if he breaks an undertaking not to have any contact with the woman – directly or indirectly, he’d have no hesitation in sending him to jail for two and a half years. In particular Judge Griffin referred to them meeting in college and told him “You get off-side. You get out of her way”.