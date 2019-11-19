Accident
Louth road remains closed after serious accident
Roads
The R132 just south of Dunleer remains closed this morning after an accident in which a woman was seriously injured yesterday evening.
According to LMFM the woman (24) was out walking at around 3.30pm when she was struck by a lorry on the Drogheda to Dunleer road.
She has been taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for surgery today.
Garda forensic collision investigators are still at the scene this morning.
