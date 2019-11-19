Deaths in Louth - Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) O'Callaghan of Woodland Drive, Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee O’Meara) and dear father of Damien and Emma. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Lily and Hazel, sister Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth County Hospital.

House strictly private, by request

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Canney of Tenure, Dunleer, Louth / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Richard (Dick). (Former Principle of Mell National School, Drogheda). Beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Anne-Marie, Róisin, Patricia, Joan and John. He will be sadly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in law Andrew, Mark, Mark and Chad, daughter in law Elaine, his fourteen grandchildren, brother Aidan, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tenure, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.