Deaths in Louth - Monday, November 18, 2019

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Canney of Tenure, Louth and Ballyshannon, Donegal

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Richard (Dick), beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Anne-Marie, Róisin, Patricia, Joan and John. He will be sadly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in law Andrew, Mark, Mark and Chad, daughter in law Elaine, his fourteen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred of James Kelly of Arthurstown, Tallanstown

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in his 89th year. James, beloved brother of Lily Melia and the late Joe and Mary Crowley (Mullingar). James will be sadly missed by his sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his nephew Gerard Melia's home A91 NY91 Charlestown, Tallanstown from 5pm on Sunday and from 2pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.