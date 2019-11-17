Louth hit with low temperature warning from Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a low temperature status yellow warning for Louth, with temps expected to plummet to between -2 and -4 degrees celsius tonight.

Met Éireann said: "Very cold tonight. Minimum air temperatures will range -2 to -4 degrees Celsius. Widespread severe frost with the risk of icy patches."

The warning is valid from Sunday 17 November at 8pm to Monday 18 November at 9am.