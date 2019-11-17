Deaths in Louth - Sunday November 17 2019

The death has occurred of Rosa Laverty (née Flynn) of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth



On Thursday November 15, 2019, peacefully in the loving care of The Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Maureen, and brother Terry (late of Bridge Street).

Rosa will be sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, sons Michael, Peter and Alex, brothers Jimmy, Charlie and Paddy, sisters Patricia Byrne, Sheila Murphy and Maureen Clarke, daughters in-law Bridget and Suzanne, grand-daughter Toni-Leigh, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Doolargy Avenue, from Sunday 12 noon to 6pm and Monday from 12 noon.

Removal on Monday evening at 5.45pm proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for reception prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of James Kelly of Arthurstown., Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in his 89th year on November 17, 2019. James, beloved brother of Lily Melia and the late Joe and Mary Crowley (Mullingar). James will be sadly missed by his sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his nephew Gerard Melia's home A91 NY91 Charlestown, Tallanstown from 5pm on Sunday and from 2pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

May he rest in peace





The death has occurred of Ann Dullaghan (née Daly) of 128 Manydown Close and late of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Predeceased by her parents Lena and Peter, sister Marie (Kemp) and brother-in-law Ollie (Kemp).

Ann will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Gerry, daughters Catherine and Rosemary, son Martin, sons-in-laws Paul and Joe, doting grandchildren Shane, Gerard, Jackey, Cian and Emma, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in 128 Manydown Close, Dundalk on Sunday between 12 noon and 8 o’clock.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm arriving for 1 o’clock Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T: 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patsy Mullen of Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday November 14, 2019, peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth Co. Hospital. Formerly of Muirhevnamor and The Point Road.

Predeceased by his mother Tessie, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen and Mena, Patsy will be missed by his loving daughter Lisa, sons Liam and Kieron, Lisa partner Kevin McRory, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Sunday 12 noon to 6pm.

Remembrance Service in Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Dowdallshill Cemetery, Dundalk.

No flowers or cards by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim (James) Keegan of Pearse Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth

On November 14, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Jim (James), beloved husband of the late Marie and loving dad of the late Niall.

Sadly missed by his family Paul, Derek, Jacqueline and Eileen, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Darren, Andrea, Cormac, Lisa, Claire, Ciaran, Dermot, Cathal, Shannen and Jack, great-grandchildren, brother Declan, sister Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Haggins of Brookville Park, Drogheda and formerly of Glenview

On November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. John beloved husband of Marie and loving dad to Caroline, Janice, Sandra, Belinda, John, Dermot and Lorraine.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law Paul, Jeff, Ged, Eamonn and Stephen, daughters-in-law Shirley and Tina, grandchildren Leona, Emma, Luke, Conor, Leah, Nicole, Shannon, Sarah, Mark, Katie, Anna, Sophie, Lucy and Dylan, great-grandchildren Elsie, Kaytlyn, Layla and Amber, brother Christopher, sisters Bredeen and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm until 8pm on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 12 noon arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium.

No flowers or Mass cards please. Donations, if desired, to Drogheda Day Care Centre, Cottage Hospital.

House private on Monday morning.

May he rest in peace





