Christmas Carnival of Light parade to attract thousands to Dundalk Town Centre for Frostival

Experience the magic of Christmas next Friday and Saturday as Frostival Winter Festival gets underway to mark the start of the festive season in Dundalk Town Centre.

The Christmas Market opens at 11am on Friday at Market Square, and the Family Fun Zone and Santa’s Grotto open from 4pm. Children are invited to visit Santa free of charge so they can hand deliver their letter to him in person, children will also receive a little treat kindly sponsored by Fyffes, Haribo and Value Centre Dundalk.

There will be live music from 6pm with Accidents in the Workplace on stage getting everyone into the festive spirit in time for switching on the town centre Christmas tree and lights at 6.45pm.

The spectacular Frostival Parade will depart from the Longwalk at 7pm on Friday evening weaving its way through Church Street, Clanbrassil Street, Crowe Street, Francis Street and Park Street on a magical journey illuminating the town centre.

The parade theme is ‘Carnival of Light’ and this eagerly anticipated event promises to be an awe-inspiring celebration of arts, culture and Christmas fun featuring beautifully lit floats, stilt and fire performers, an aerialist, dancers in breath-taking costumes and much much more.

On Saturday the Christmas Market re-opens at 11am and Santa’s Grotto, the Family Fun Zone, Frostival Family Treasure Hunt and Frostival Express Train kick off from 12 noon.

Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS said: “Frostival is a free community event to celebrate the start of the festive season, we invite you all to come out and support all we have to offer in the Town Centre this weekend, there really is something for everyone."

He added: “We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Louth County Council and Cuchullain Credit Union for their kind support and sponsorship of this year’s events, and our associate sponsors The Longwalk SC. A special thanks to The Crafty Rock who have been instrumental in developing Dundalk Christmas Markets over the past few years. We would also like to thank Funky Feet, St. Patrick's Scout Group 1st/2nd/5th Louth, the Civil Defence, Louth Volunteer centre and Dundalk Tidy Towns.”

Keep an eye on Frostival Dundalk’s Facebook page for updates www.facebook.com/FrostivalDundalk or contact Dundalk BIDS & Tourist Office on 0429352842



Frostival 2019 Schedule of Events

Friday

❄ 11am – 6pm Dundalk Christmas Market

❄ 4 – 7:30pm Santa’s Grotto at Market Square

❄ 4 – 7:30pm Little Elves Fun Zone

❄ 6 – 6:45pm Accident in the Workplace playing songs at Market Square

❄ 6:45 to 7pm Switching on of town centre Christmas tree & street lights

❄ 7:00pm Carnival of Light parade



Saturday

❄ 11am – 6pm Dundalk Christmas Market

❄ 12 – 3:30pm Santa’s Grotto at Market Square

❄ 12 – 3:30pm Frostival Express

❄ 12 – 2pm Frostival Family Treasure Hunt

❄ 12 – 3:30pm Little Elves Fun Zone



*times may be subject to slight change