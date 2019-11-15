Dundalk IT's Choir to perform classic U2 album

U2 fans have a treat in store as musicians Brendan Raeburn and Nigel Connell bring their orchestral and choral interpretation of The Joshua Tree to Dublin’s Liberty Hall this month.

The concert with Glass House Orchestra and the DKIT Choir, follows the releaseof the first single Red Hill Mining Town, from the forthcoming album Beyond the Music Reimagines The Joshua Tree.

Three years have gone into perfecting perfection. Ahead of the album launch early next year, the duo undertook a seemingly impossible project to transpose musical genres, go beyond the music with some of the world’s greatest albums.

Beginning their quest, choosing arguably one of the 20th centuries most seminal albums, Brendan and Nigel worked with producer and arranger Mark Cahill (producer & musical director on 3 x Multi-Platinum Discs and a No.1 Billboard Album) to score and arrange a complete orchestration of The Joshua Tree, while honouring the structure and genius of U2’s

original music, vocal and sound.

For Nigel and Brendan the challenge was to find the orchestra who understood how to reimagine and revere. The Glass House Orchestra will raise the roof of Liberty Hall for this Dublin gig, just as the award-winning Prague FILMharmonic Orchestra have with Beyond the Music on the album.

Proving to this first of many audiences that perfection won’t be perfected only reimagined in a way to take you into and beyond the music.

The ‘Beyond The Music Reimagines The Joshua Tree’ performance will take place on Saturday November 23rd at Liberty Hall Theatre, Dublin accompanied by Glass House Orchestra and the DKIT Choir.

Tickets are available at: www.beyondthemusic.ie/ €36 + €2 service charge.