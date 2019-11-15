Deaths in Louth - Friday November 15 2019

The death has occurred of Bartle Woods of Newhall, Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed by his sorrowing brother Gerard, sisters Josephine (Belfast) and Frances (London), nephews Michael, Paul, Niall, Barry, Nicholas and James, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Thomas Ronan (Tom) Wall of Shore Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth and late of Timahoe, Co. Laois



Peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, November 14 2019. Formerly of the Revenue Commissioners. Predeceased by his brother Peter.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family. His wife Josephine, daughter Sharon, son Ronan, sister Geraldine, son-in-law Ronan, daughter-in-law Olivia, his cherished grandchildren Blathnaid, Muireann, Finn, Reagan, Lewis and Liam, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his former colleagues in the Revenue Commissioners.

Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, on Monday, 18th November, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery. House strictly private, by request.

May Tom’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace

The death has occurred of Patsy Sheils (née Mc Gowan) of Marian Park, and formerly of Pearse Park, Drogheda Co Louth



On November 14, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Patsy. Predeceased by her husband Jim and loving mam to Tommy, Jimmy, Shane and Sandi.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Muriel, Una and Catherine, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Karen, Emma, Peter, Selina, Gary, Aoife, Dáithí, Keith, Sophie and Steffi, great-grandchildren Harry, Olivia, Hannah, Ciara and Jennifer, sisters Bernie, June, Hilda, Dolores, Linda and Jacinta, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Friday and Saturday evening.

Removal on Sunday morning at 12 noon to the Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Cyril Shannon of Point Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth / Elphin, Roscommon



On Thursday November 14 2019, peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and May-Kate (late of Elphin, Co. Roscommon).

Cyril, beloved husband of Kathleen (née Mc Kenna) and loving dad of Andrew, David, Patrick and Catherine. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother Padráig, sisters Breege and Evelyn, son-in-law John Higgins, daughters-in-law Kerra and Joanne and Andrew's partner Jackie, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Point Road, Bellurgan (eircode) A91 C9C1 from Friday 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 2pm driving to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. M. Jacinta Roche, MMM of Drogheda, Louth / Oulart, Wexford



Peacefully in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda of Sr. M. Jacinta Roche, Medical Missionaries of Mary, Drogheda and formerly from Oulart, Wexford.

Predeceased by her parents John and Ellen, two sisters Annie and Maggie and her three brothers Jim, Frank and Pat. Sadly missed by her brothers John, Peter (Canada) and Kevin(Bristol) and her sisters Mary, Joan and Betty (Canada), her nephews and nieces and their families, relatives her many friends in Ireland and Nigeria and her MMM Community.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in MMM Convent, Beechgrove, Drogheda, followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Larry (Scorch) Reynolds of Moneymore, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Pearse Park



On November 14, 2019, peacefully at Sunhill Nursing home, Termonfeckin. Larry (Scorch). Sadly missed by his loving brothers Willie, Jim, Gerard and Kevin, sisters Maria, Mona, Beartha, Sheila, Noeline, Eileen, June and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Friday and Saturday evening.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11.20 am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa-Tessie Lennon (née Reilly) of St, Alphonsus Villas, Dundalk, Louth



On Thursday November 14, 2019, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Joe, parents Lilly and Patrick (late of Kilcurry), brothers Kevin and Vincie, sister Hilda.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Brendan, Alan and Jim, daughters Mary and Pauline, brothers Dermot and Brendan, sister Sheila,sons in-law PJ and Paddy, daughters in-law Sandra and Sinéad, grandchildren, brother and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence St, Alphonsus Villas,(Eircode) A91Y5F7 from Friday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St, Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St, Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kitty Burns (née Cassidy) of College Rise, Montessori and formerly of Brandrum, Co. Monaghan



On November 13, 2019, peacefully at her home. Kitty beloved wife of John and loving mam to Rory and Fiona. Sadly missed by her husband and family, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Dylan, Jake, Lucy, Emma and Aoife, sister Rose, brother John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, former pupils, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11am driving to The Dominican Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawns Cemetery, Termonfeckin Road.

May she rest in peace