Dundalk students to raise funds for The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre

On Thursday, November 28, the students of Dundalk Institute of Technology are hosting an exciting event with the aim of raising money for The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre located in Dundalk.

The event will be hosted by DKIT’s Final Year Business Studies students whereby all proceeds collected are being donated to this important charity.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common and well-known cause of dementia. Dementia is the name for a range of conditions that cause damage to the brain. This damage can affect memory, thinking, language and the ability to carry out everyday tasks.

Each year over 4,000 people develop dementia. That’s at least 11 people every day and anyone can get dementia – even people in their 30s/40s/50s. For this reason, the students of DKIT wanted to raise awareness of the disease and help raise money to support charities like The Birches.

The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre is a wonderful charity which offers a range of support to its club members and also to the families of those affected by this damaging disease, offering tireless support and information on the condition. The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre provides members with wholesome meals, companionship and activities such as Knitting, Painting and Pottery as well as much more in an effort to help those affected in a positive way.

The charity event will be held in the main Business building at Dundalk Institute of Technology and will be spread throughout the day with a range of activities. In the morning, the students will be hosting festive games and carolling, as well as providing a bake sale, all proceeds being donated to The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre.

In the afternoon, students will then carry out a 500k Santa Spin which will involve students and lecturers alike cycling on static bikes to try and reach the set distance. Buckets will be available at this event and all proceeds would be greatly appreciated.

In the evening, the students have also planned a virtual horse racing event which will be held in the Malt House. This will entail friendly betting with all proceeds going towards the charity. Finally, an 80’s/90’s night will be held in Ridleys nightclub with a percentage of the door price being donated to The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre. DKIT would love your support on this event, so feel free to drop in and donate! We’d love to see you there!