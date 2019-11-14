Blackrock Tidy Towns working on new development plan

Blackrock Tidy Towns have recently appointed Flynn Furney Consultants to produce a new Three-Year Plan for the development of the seaside village during the period 2020 -2022 from a Tidy Towns perspective.

As part of the process Blackrock Tidy Towns want to get the views of residents of Blackrock on what should be included in the new Plan.

A short survey form has been developed by the consultants, and will be available in the Credit Union from next Tuesday (November 19).

"We would really appreciate if you would take the time to complete the survey and let us know what you think we need to do over the next three years to make sure Blackrock continues to be a great place to live and a beautiful place to visit."

(The new Three-Year Plan has been part funded by the LEADER Programme 2014-2020.)

