Dundalk Ravens' Fetpai Fappito honoured at Volunteers in Sport Awards

Dundalk's Fetpai Fappito was honoured at the ‘Volunteers in Sport Awards’, hosted by the Federation of Irish Sport in partnership with EBS, on Tuesday (12 November) in Farmleigh House Dublin.

Fetpai received the Louth sports volunteer of the year award for his commitment to Dundalk Ravens Basketball Club. The award was presented by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD.

Fetpai has devoted countless hours through his volunteer contribution with Dundalk Ravens and was shocked with his nomination and subsequent win of the award.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to recognise the contributions, commitment and dedication of the 450,000 volunteers who give their time to Irish sport each year. This equates to approximately 37.3 million hours of volunteering across Ireland’s 14,000 registered sports clubs and associations.

A total of 34 awards were presented at the ceremony, including 32 county-level awards, an overall ‘outstanding contribution’ award and a ‘team of volunteers’ award. Swim Ireland’s Mary Dunne received the outstanding contribution award and Limerick based ‘Women on Wheels’ received the ‘team of volunteers’ award.