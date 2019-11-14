Dundalk's Creative Spark selected to help attract NI businesses to area post-Brexit

Regional enterprise centres such as Creative Spark are gearing up to try and attract Northern Ireland or UK small businesses here in the wake of Brexit.

A recent major survey of community enterprise centre managers around the country found they don’t consider Brexit a threat but rather an opportunity to attract relocation businesses to their areas.

The survey was conducted as part of a new national strategy launched by the National Association of Community Enterprise Centres (NACEC). Some 60 per cent of the group’s members believe Britain’s departure from the European Union presents an opening to lure small UK and Northern Ireland companies to their centres as tenants.

In the case of County Louth it means Creative Spark will be joining forces with other centres around the country to specifically target Brexit relocations from both the UK and Northern Ireland to the local hub through a collective marketing drive.

Sarah Daly, Executive Director of Creative Spark said: “In common with our colleagues around Ireland in NACEC, we believe an opportunity now exists to entice SMEs or small businesses in the North or in the UK which want to retain access to the EU Single Market to our enterprise centre here in Dundalk.

“As part of the new national strategy launched last week, we plan to specifically target Brexit relocations from Northern Ireland and the UK through a very focused marketing campaign. Despite the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the implications of Brexit, we see this as an opportune time to create a vibrant export culture at regional and local level.”

As it launched its strategic plan for 2019-2021 last week, NACEC said it wanted to be a recognised driver of regional development and growth and a powerhouse of regional enterprise activity and job creation.

The association, representing enterprise centres across Ireland which offer small firms and start-ups shared facilities such as enterprise, innovation or technology hubs and coworking spaces, has developed a roadmap for the future growth of the sector and is implementing a significant change management programme to steer the organisation forward.

The provision of physical workspace remains central to the role of the enterprise centre business model, providing entrepreneurs with a supportive environment to help establish and develop their projects.

NACEC’s members support over 5,500 jobs in over 1,800 tenant business throughout the regions, with a wages contribution from these jobs put at €247.5 million per annum.

The chairperson of NACEC, Gary O’Meara, said those who had supported and developed the community and regional enterprise sector in Ireland over the past two decades had put very solid foundations in place.

“Their vision, drive and enthusiasm for community enterprise has facilitated the development of a vibrant network of over 120 enterprise centres, technology and coworking hubs across rural and urban Ireland that is having a very real and positive impact on local and regional economic development and social prosperity,” said Mr O’Meara, who is CEO of Meath Enterprise.

The association believes it is uniquely placed to play a strategic role in Enterprise Ireland’s Powering The Regions Co-Working initiative to support 10,000 co-working and incubation spaces in regional locations by making co-working a viable option for many office-based workers and reducing commuting times.

In 2018, local enterprise centres received over 1,200 individual enquiries concerning business starts – an average of 30 per centre. From January to June of this year, enquiry levels were up 15% on 2018.

In terms of investment, 63% of centres have firm capital investment or growth plans within next two years, including the development of digital and co-working hubs, acquiring publicly owned buildings to convert into enterprise spaces and increasing centre size.