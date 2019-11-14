Deaths in Louth - Thursday November 14 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Dempsey (née Mooney) of Ballymaglane, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth

On November 13, 2019, suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Vincent, daughter Mary, son Ciaran, brother Paddy, granddaughter Corina and great-grandson Charlie.

Sadly missed by her loving children Vivienne, Declan, Gerard and Valerie, sons-in-law Séan and Emmet, daughters-in-law Mary and Rachel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Olive and Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 4pm until 8pm on Friday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to the Church of the Assumption, Sandpit arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheetland Road, Termonfeckin.

House private please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Helen Mc Evoy (née Connor) of Almondstown, Clogherhead, Louth



Peacefully, in St. Clare's Ward, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, son Evin, daughters Lee and Jamie, sons in law Shane and Mark, daughter in law Emma, grandchildren Ellie, Bobby, Will, Louis and Harper, mother Christina, father Thomas, brothers David, Tom, Ray, Mark and Paul, sister Denise, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home for family and close friends from 2pm until 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday to St. Michael's Church, Clogherhead, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Denis' Cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Gary Kelly Support Centre.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) White of Rosehall, Killineer, Drogheda and late of Mell and Ballsgrove, Louth



On November 12, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Patrick (Paddy) beloved husband of the late Betty. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Jacqueline and Helen, sons-in-law Paul and Stephen, grandchildren Samantha and Jake, sisters May and Cepta, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 11am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

May he rest in peace