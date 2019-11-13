The Mists of November and our strange Louth weather

'Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness' is how the poet John Keats describes this time of year in his poem 'Ode to Autumn' but nobody at the present time seems to know exactly when the season of autumn begins or ends.

When I was a child at primary school we were taught that the season was covered by the months of August, September and October and that it ended at Halloween but these days it seems that everybody believes that it includes the month of November --- which it is fair enough because around Dundalk anyway, the weather is often much milder than it is in the spring of the year!

Why we even bother at all about dividing the year up into seasons in these times of space exploration is a question that I cannot answer. However, it seems that it is something deep down in our subconsciousness which we cannot easily forget and most of us would just like to strike November off the calendar and get through to the celebrations of Christmas without the weather getting too cold and dark.

The weather at the present is not too bad at all so far in this part of North Louth and was this was shown me just last week when I made a journey to Dublin by road. When I left Dundalk, in the morning, the sun was shining but before I reached the Boyne at Drogheda the heavens had opened and there were warnings displayed on the motorway signs reading 'Beware of surface water'. It was raining most of the day in Dublin and, on the way back in the afternoon, the rain storms were even heavier and I began to worry that we might be facing flooding in the low lying parts of the Town. Then when we reached the Fane River, the rain had stopped, the evening sun was shining and it looked as if it had scarce been raining at all over North Louth!

This 'freak weather' slightly puzzled me as I heard on television that it had also been raining heavily in many parts of England and Wales that day and they were saying that it had been the wettest October in years over there! Perhaps we are hearing a bit too much of conditions all around the globe which we would not have known about until long after the events before the advent of television! It is probably a good thing, however, that we are becoming more and more aware of day to day weather conditions around the world and appreciate that things will need to change if we are not to experience serious flooding in low lying places like Dundalk over the next fifty years or less. Not that ordinary people can do much about it other than be more careful about our immediate environment!

Which brings me to the subject of air pollution which I believe has improved greatly around Dundalk over the past fifty years!

The thing I remember most about the month of November in Dundalk of sixty years ago is that there seems to be much less mist and fog around now on still days than there was in the November of those times! Maybe, I am just imagining the conditions that once prevailed or that this is due to the fact that there is less smokey fuels being burned on cold mornings. In fact, I see many new houses being built around the Town that have no chimneys on them at all --- which is in marked contrast to the plumes of smoke we using to see rising over the houses and factories of Dundalk, as the early morning fires were lit when the households awoke!

The other type of fog that I can recall from times gone by was the sea mist that used to creep in from the Bay and up the Castletown River on certain evenings. They used to say around the Quay area that it was the souls of people drowned at sea coming home during Mí na Samhna -- the Month of the Dead.

Maybe it still happens but I cannot say I have noticed this phenomenon much recently!