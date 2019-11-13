Roads
UPDATE: Louth M1 roadworks for this week postponed
Louth County Council has stated this afternoon that planned works on the M1 due to take place tonight and over the remainder of this week have been postponed due to cold weather.
"We will revert if conditions improve to allow work continue in the coming days," Louth County Council said on social media.
