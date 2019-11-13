Louth TD: Lisa Smith wants to return to Dundalk

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has said that Dundalk woman Lisa Smith wants to return to the town.

Speaking on LMFM today, the Independent Deputy said he had been talking to Lisa Smith's family and that she wants to come home to clear her name.

Deputy Fitzpatrick said: "In 2019 she was captured and detained by US forces. She has denied being a member of ISIS. She says she's not guilty."

He added: "She said she never owned a gun and she wants to come home to her country and come home to Dundalk and she is willing to testify and talk to anyone to clear her name."