Dundalk man prosecuted for theft of Kanyé West runners

A 19-year-old man prosecuted for the theft of a pair of €460 trainers designed by rapper Kanyé West, has been placed under a bond at Dundalk district court to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 12 months.

Omojolamiposi Bankole with an address at Point Road, Dundalk was also charged with possession of stolen property – a pair of Yeezy Beluga 2.0 runners, at his home on June 22nd last year.

The case had previously been adjourned for a Probation report after the Defence solicitor told the court the runners had been recovered and his client is a young man with no previous convictions who had never been in trouble before.