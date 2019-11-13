Andrea Corr to appear in Dundalk bookstore this weekend

Fans of The Corrs will be flocking to the Marshes this weekend after it was revealed that Andrea Corr will be appearing in Eason's bookstore.

Andrea will be appearing in Eason's at 2pm on Saturday, November 16 to sign copies of her new memoir Barefoot Pilgrimage.

Andrea Corr's Barefoot Pilgrimage is a compelling and honest memoir. In part, it is an exercise in coming to terms with and making sense of life and mortality following the loss of a beloved father; in part, a reflection on an unlikely journey with her siblings through the music industry; in part, a meditation on family, on music, and on creativity; and, in part, a shout-out for love and for hope.

Illustrated with personal photographs and with original poems interspersed throughout the text, this is a very personal - at times very funny, at times deeply moving - book from an iconic figure in popular music.

Andrea's book is available to buy here: www.easons.com/barefoot-pilgrimage-andrea-corr-9780008321307