Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The death has occurred of Frank McCann of Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Alice and loved father of Niall, Sinead and Colin. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Colin, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Kayleigh, Noa, Ronan, Ella and Daragh, brothers Michael, Tommy, John and Eamonn, sisters Rosaleen and Anne, mother-in-law Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 EH93) from 2pm-9pm on Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday to St. Anne's Church, Mullaghbuoy, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Friday, please

The death has occurred of Kieran Gartland of Pearse Park, Drogheda



Peacefully in England. Kieran, sadly missed by his brother Pat, sisters Rosaleen, Eilish, Antoinette, Bernadette, Joan and Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, children, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Mass of remembrance will be offered on Saturday 16th November at 11 o’clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church followed by burial of ashes in St. Peter’s Cemetery.