Revenue announces extension to 'Pay and File' deadline after site crash

Revenue have announced an extension of the 2018 Pay and File deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November, due to what they describe as "very heavy usage volumes" which was causing the site to crash.

In a statement this afternoon, Revenue said:

"With taxpayers and agents working towards a deadline of midnight tonight, 12 November, the ROS system has been experiencing very heavy usage volumes, with some 3,000 – 4,000 returns filed per hour throughout the morning. These volumes caused intermittent downtime for some of those using the ROS system and while it was still possible to file returns, the volume of submissions were less than expected.

"Revenue’s technical team took time to fully refresh the system, which resulted in the ROS system being unavailable for a period of time this afternoon. The ROS system is now operational again and Revenue’s technical team will keep the system and its performance under constant review.

"Revenue acknowledges the difficulties these issues have caused for taxpayers and agents and has announced an extension to the deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November 2019."