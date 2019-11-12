Handguns and ammunition seized in Louth

As part of an intelligence led operation under Operation Stratus, Gardaí from Drogheda conducted a search of a premises in the centre of Drogheda Town, at approximately 3.45pm yesterday and during the course of the search Gardaí discovered a holdall bag containing three handguns, assorted magazines and various ammunition.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Drogheda Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, as part of the same operation, follow up searches were conducted late last night in Drogheda and on foot of these searches, Gardaí seized approximately €25,000 worth of cannabis pending analysis.

One male, in his thirties, who was arrested, is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.