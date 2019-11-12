Dundalk man caught in garda drugs sting operation

A 29 year old heroin addict who was caught in a garda drugs sting using undercover officers under Operation Varlet, was jailed for four months at Dundalk district court last week - consecutive to a six month sentence he is currently serving.

The court heard last Wednesday how Kieran Kearney formerly of Aisling Park, Dundalk had sold €20 worth of Diazepam tablets to undercover gardaí on Chapel Street, Dundalk on April 27 2015 and three weeks later sold €30 worth of Alprazolam tablets.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was further told how heroin was found in a small tin foil pack, when Kieran Kearney was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Slieve Foy Park on May 31st 2017 while a further amount of heroin was recovered when he was searched in February last year.

The following April, during a search on Stockwell Street, Drogheda, the defendant took heroin out of his mouth and handed it to gardai.

In another case, the court was told he and two other trespassers were found in an upstairs bedroom of a vacant house on George's Street in Drogheda in September last year. He was charged with criminal damage to a front door panel at the property.

The court also heard property was stolen from a shop on Jocelyn Street in January this year, and while it was recovered in a re-saleable condition, heroin was found when the accused was searched back at the station.

The Defence solicitor said her client has a chronic addiction to drugs and he was happy to go into custody when he was sentenced to six months recently as he felt he needed the assistance he would get there.

She added he left school at 13 and had been homeless for a long period of time.

Judge McKiernan imposed a six month sentence for the second 'drugs sting' dealing offence, consecutive to the sentence currently being served, but suspended the final two months on the accused entering a bond to be under the supervision of the Probation service, and on condition that he attends appointments and adheres to all recommendations of the service.