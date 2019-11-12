Major emergency services training exercise outside Dundalk today

A major emergency training exercise is underway this morning in the area of Newtownfane in the townland of Haggardstown near the N52 this morning.

The exercise involves personnel and observers from An Garda Síochána, Louth County Council, Monaghan County Council, National Ambulance Service, Irish Water, PSNI, Civil Defence, Defence Forces and Revenue Customs.

Exercises will be carried out at the site in Newtownfane, Co Louth.

Authorities are urging people not to be alarmed at the presence of emergency service vehicles and personnel in the vicinity of the locations concerned.

Updates will follow.