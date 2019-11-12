REPORT: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith to be deported in 'coming weeks'

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith is due to be deported by Turkish officials in the near future, according to reports.

The ISIS supporter (38) has reportedly been interrogated by Turkish security officials.

According to a Turkish official, speaking to the Irish Times, Irish nationals who were captured in Syria will be deported in the "coming weeks".

According to the Irish Times, Smith is expected to be returned to Dublin from Turkey with Irish officials.

The Irish Times adds that, "The Department of Foreign Affairs have already drafted travel documentation for Ms Smith and her daughter".