Deaths in Louth - Tuesday November 12 2019

The death has occurred of Patsy Smyth of Miltown, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully in the kind and wonderful care of Dealgan House, Nursing home on November 11, 2019. Patsy beloved husband of Mary née Fidgeon dear father of Eamon, Padraig, Sean and Declan, loving granddad of Shannon, Kate, Hannah, Lucy, Lauren and Naoise and brother of Kenneth, John, Robert and Imelda.

Patsy will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters in law Margaret and Leona and Louise, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Fursey’s Church Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

House strictly private.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Smith (née Bird) of Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk and formerly of Mell and Clogherhead, Co. Louth



On November 9, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Bridie, beloved wife of the late John and loving mam to Mary, Geraldine and Sean.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Jimmy and Martin, grandchildren Julie, Alison, Kim, Gary, Natasha and Dean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Monday and from 5 o’ clock until 8 o’ clock on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Joseph’s Church, Mell arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Tullyallen Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Barbara Duff (née Byrne) of Dun Muire, Dardisrath, Termonfeckin, Louth



Peacefully. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, daughters Elizabeth and Catherine, son Anthony, sons in law Nigel and Darragh, daughter in law Ann-Marie, grandchildren David, Rachel, Cillian, Evan and Kevin, sisters Catherine and Maria, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Termonfeckin arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery Sheetland Road.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Ferrard Day Care Centre.

Parking will be available at Kirwans Farm Barnhill (A92 F854) where a shuttle service will operate between reposing times.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Connolly of Lannet, Corcreaghy, Co Louth/Carrickmacross, Monaghan



Peacefully in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk on Sunday November 10, 2019. Predeceased by his brother Bernard.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sisters Bridie Roe and Maureen Murray, nieces Ann and Bernadette, nephews Brendan, Seamus, Jim, Harry and Eric, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Enda’s Church, Killanny arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Service, Dundalk c/o any family member or Deery’s Funeral Directors, Carrickmacross.

May he rest in peace



