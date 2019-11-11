DUNDALK CRIME
Investigation ongoing after Dundalk taxi driver attacked by passenger
Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating an assault on a male taxi driver aged 50 who was assaulted by a passenger on November 9 at 2.20am at Ecco Road, Dundalk.
The suspect was charged with assault and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on November 9 and has since been bailed.
A Garda spokesperson added: "This matter is under investigation and no further information is available at this time."
