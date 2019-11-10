Deaths in Louth - Sunday November 10 2019

The death has occurred of Michéal Ludden of Stonylane, Ardee and formerly of Charlestown, Ardee, Co Louth

Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents and sister. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Teresa, sons Barry and Lorcan and their partners Helena and Ciara, daughters Ellen and Michelle and her partner Connor, grandson Ryan, mother-in-law Maisie, sisters Fidelma, Mary, Kathleen, Carmel and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at his residence today, Sunday, from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm and tomorrow, Monday, from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Dochas Centre Palliative Care.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Keith McVeigh of Rampark, Lordship, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Fiona, devoted dad of Conor and Harry and loving son of Maureen and Don (London).

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, parents, brothers Alan and Stephen (U.K.) and Gary (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law Tracey, Jennifer and Ali, brothers-in-law Andrew and Gerard, parents-in-law Alan and Rosemary Ross (Knockbridge), nephews, nieces, work colleagues in Timesco Healthcare, London, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Reposing at home (Eircode A91 EW42) from 2pm-8pm on Monday and Tuesday.

House strictly private at all other times.

Fiona, Conor and Harry invite everyone to celebrate Keith's life at the family home on Wednesday at 11.15am, before proceeding together to St. Mary's Church, Lordship for a funeral ceremony at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Palliative Care c/o Quinns's Funeral Homes.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Russell (née Hughes) of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Pearse Park



On November 8, 2019 peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Philomena (Phil), beloved wife of Gerard and loving mam to Austin, Lisa, Martin and Sabrina.

Sadly missed by her husband and family, daughter-in-law Yvonne, Sabrina’s partner Mark, grandchildren Hayley, Jessie, Ben, Aaron, Cormac, Cillian, Adam and Lucy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 12 noon arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Lourdes Hospital.

May she rest in peace