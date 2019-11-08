GUIDE: Dundalk set to light up with Frostival Parade 

Locals in Dundalk and the surrounding area are set to experience the magic of Christmas as the Frostival Winter Festival kicks-off on Friday November 22 and Saturday November 23 - marking the start of the festive season in Dundalk town centre.

Starting at 7pm from the Longwalk Shopping Centre this year’s Frostival Parade route has been extended and will now weave its way from Church Street to Park Street on a magical journey illuminating the town centre as it goes.

The procession will be a winter fairy tale come to life with the Nutcracker Prince spinning fire, a flying fairground horse, troupe of Dancing Christmas Stars, the Sugar plum fairy, giant snowflakes, huge golden baubles light up the street, Rudolph prances and dances, a Snowman cycles in a sparkling snowstorm and Santa is high above the crowd on his magic bicycle!

With only a few weeks left until the festive fun begins, Dundalk BIDS say they are working hard finalising this years jam-packed two day festival programme.

Santa will be in his magical grotto at Market Square from 4-7.30pm on Friday, and 12-3.30pm on Saturday, and little girls and boys are invited to visit completely free of charge to deliver their Christmas letters to him in person.

The Little Elves Fun Zone will also be at Market Square and will run from 4-7.30pm on Friday and 12-3.30pm on Saturday with lots of fun for the little ones. They can even jump aboard the festive Frostival Express Train, also at Market Square, from 12-4pm on Saturday.

Returning for the third year is the very popular Dundalk Christmas Market, a visit to it will be sure to get you into the festive spirit and is the perfect place to discover delicious food and bespoke handmade Irish gifts, be sure to check it out this weekend!

“Accidents in the Workplace” will be headlining this year music programme and will be on stage from 6pm getting us all into the spirit of Christmas.

Female sporting hero’s is the theme of this year’s Christmas lights switch-on and Pat O'Shaughnessy from LMFM will be the MC for the evening at the Frostival stage where he will be celebrating this year’s sporting achievements with stars from all walks of Louth’s female sports, including members of the triumphant Louth Ladies Team, international cycling star Eva Mc Crystal and international athletics star Patience Jumbo, unfortunately are very own Amy Broadhurst will be unavailable due her European fight but we will be wishing her well on the night. This will take place between 6:45pm to 7pm.

Speaking about the new partnership Brigene Litchfield, CEO of Cuchullain Credit Union said: “BIDS have embraced a unique holiday tradition to entertain or local people and attract visitors from all over the country, very much setting the tone for the holiday season and increasing trade for our local shops. We at Cuchullain Credit Union are delighted to be a part of this fantastic event along with the other local sponsors, coming together to make a difference to our town.

Town Centre Commercial Manager, Martin Mc Elligott added: “Sponsorship for events on this scale is vital to the overall success of both the event itself and the town centre at Christmas and we are very grateful to Louth County Council for supporting our efforts in elevating Dundalk every single year, moreover we are delighted to be working with our newest main commercial sponsor Cuchullain Credit Union who are a true community business that delivers an important financial service to people all over Dundalk at this time of year and our associate sponsor The Longwalk SC.

“We would also like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to The Crafty Rock who have been instrumental in developing Dundalk Christmas Markets over the past number of years.”

Frostival 2019 Schedule of Events:

Friday

❄ 11am – 6pm Dundalk Christmas Market

❄ 4 – 7:30pm Santa’s Grotto at Market Square

❄ 4 – 7:30pm Little Elves Fun Zone

❄ 6 – 6:45pm Accident in the Workplace playing songs at Market Square

❄ 6:45 to 7pm Switching on of town Centre Christmas Tree and street lights

❄ 7:00pm Carnival of Light parade



Saturday

❄ 11am – 6pm Dundalk Christmas Market

❄ 12 – 3:30pm Santa’s Grotto at Market Square

❄ 12 – 3:30pm Frostival Express

❄ 12 – 3:30pm Little Elves Fun Zone

*times may be subject to change - keep an eye on Frostival Dundalk’s Facebook page for updates or contact Dundalk BIDS and Tourist Office on 0429352842