UPDATE: Louth M1 motorway closures next week

Louth County Council have today updated the closure restrictions in place along parts of the M1 motorway for next week.

The Council say that the pavement contractor will commence works on the M1 next week and the following is the proposed programme:

- Monday night, November 11: Southbound closure of the M1 between Junction 18 and Junction 16 and traffic diversion on the N52 Dundalk Inner Relief Road

- Tuesday night, November 12 and Wednesday night November 13: Northbound closure of the M1 between Junction 16 and Junction 18 and traffic diversion on the N52 Dundalk Inner Relief Road

- Thursday night, November 14 and Friday night, November 15: Southbound closure of the M1 between Junction 16 and Junction 14 and traffic diversion on the N52 and N33.

Up to date information, notifications will be published on AA Roadwatch and on LMFM Radio.