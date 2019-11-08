Crime
Arrest made following €50,000 drug seizure in Louth
Discovery made following Garda search
A man has been arrested following the discovery by gardaí of €50,000 worth of drugs in Louth last night.
As reported by LMFM news this afternoon, cannabis and cocaine were both discovered during a search in the Rathmullen area of Drogheda.
LMFM say a 35-year-old man has been arrested following the seizure of €50,000, which comprised of €40,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine with an estimated value of €10,000.
A garda investigation is underway.
