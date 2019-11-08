Louth restaurant served with Closure Order

North Louth restaurant, Roma Carlingford Ltd on Dundalk Street in Carlingford, was served with a Closure Order by the FSAI (Food Safety Authority of Ireland) on November 6.

The Closure Order impacts the external area to the rear and side of the premises used for food production and storage.

The issuing agency was the HSE under the FSAI Act 1998 legislation.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a closure order is served where it is deemed that "there is or there is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises; or where an improvement order is not complied with.

"Closure orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities."