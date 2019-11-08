AAEX group hosting two weeks of art installations in Dundalk

AAEX (Art as Exchange) is a dedicated group of over 30 local artists, who over the last 3 years have provided a variety of local arts initiatives.

From 15th to 29th November 2019 AAEX will be showing visual art installations in a central exhibition space at 41-42 Clanbrassil Street and selected locations in Dundalk.



20 AAEX artists have created a wide variety of art works including video installations, sculptures, tree wrappings, projections, hangings in public spaces and performative interactions.



Open daily from 12 – 5 pm (except Sunday, 17th November)



Opening reception: Friday 15th November 7 pm. All welcome.



Other events:

23rd November 5 pm – Panel discussion “Where is the Art in Dundalk” hosted by the corridor

23rd November 6 pm – Presentation of the exhibition brochure and opportunity to meet the artists



The exhibition is kindly supported by Dundalk BIDS, Creative Spark, Dundalk Credit Union, Local Enterprise Office Louth and Ronan Halpin.



About AAEX Installations (Dundalk)

AAEX (Art as Exchange) was founded in September 2016 following an open call inviting artists in North Louth and the surrounding areas to set up a platform for exchange and communication between artists and to facilitate engaged public art.



AAEX brings together artists of various career states, skill sets, interests or other backgrounds to collaborate and socialise as well as develop creative exchange in the region, both between artists and with a local audience.



For November 2019 AAEX have teamed up with local curator Anne Mager from the corridor, to develop an ambitious and exciting exhibition of installation art, exploring alternative exhibition spaces in Dundalk with the help of Dundalk BIDS and Creative Spark.



A currently empty shop at 41-42 Clanbrassil Street could be obtained as a central exhibition space, hosting a variety of art installations including photo and video projections, murals and a variety of sculptural and hanging objects. This is accompanied by satellite installations at the Demesne, the Long Walk Shopping Centre, the route from the Train Station through Park Street and the County Museum.



Exhibiting artists: Anna Marie Savage, Bernhard Gaul, Caoimhe O’Dwyer, Caroline Duffy, Ciara Agnew, Geraldine Martin, Grainne Murphy, Heather Cassidy, James McLoughlin, Jebun Nahar, Jenny Slater, John Moloney, Michael Stafford, Niamh Gillespie, Niamh O’Connor, Omin, Petra Berntsson, Samantha Brown, Susan Farrelly, Úna Curley.



The exhibition will be open daily from 15th – 29th November, 12 – 5 pm (except Sunday 17th November). AAEX artists will be present throughout and happy to guide visitors through the exhibits.



We would like to thank Dundalk BIDS, Creative Spark, the Dundalk Credit Union, the Local Enterprise Office and Ronan Halpin for their generous support as well as the various locations for letting us put up artworks.



Events at 41-42 Clanbrassil Street



Opening Reception - 15th November 7 pm

All welcome.



WHERE IS THE ART IN DUNDALK? - 23rd November 5 pm

Panel discussion hosted by the corridor.



What are the working conditions for artists and creatives in County Louth and why are there not more opportunities and experimental spaces for visual artists in Dundalk to present their work? Which ways of collaborations and partnerships can lead to a vital and versatile arts scene? Together with artists and business owners from Dundalk, we want to discuss the infrastructure, needs and challenges for artists in the region.



Participants:

Tom Muckian, Roe River Books Dundalk and BIDS board member

Paraic Mc Quaid, visual artist and lecturer

Úna Curley, visual artist and AAEX member

Moderation: Anne Mager & Marcel Krueger, thecorridor.ie



Followed by:

Brochure Presentation // Meet the Artists - 23rd November 6 pm

