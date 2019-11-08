Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, November 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen Brankin F.M.S.A, Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlan, Dundalk, Louth / Newtownabbey, Antrim

Late of Whitehouse, Newtownabbey. Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff of St. Francis Nursing Home in the presence of her Franciscan Sisters. Predeceased by her parents Francis and Isabella, sister Isabella, brothers Daniel and John. Sr. Kathleen will sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister Margaret Kerr, brother Francie, cousin, nieces, nephews, extended family, the Franciscan Community and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal on Friday afternoon from Dixons Funeral Home at 2.30pm to Mount Oliver Convent arriving at 3 o'clock and reposing in the convent Chapel until 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Convent Chapel, followed by burial in community cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240

The death has occurred of James McCormack of Ashwalk, Ardee

Suddenly of James McCormack, Ashwalk, Ardee and formerly of Dundalk Rd., Ardee. Predeceased by his parents and his sister Helen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Padraig and Peter, uncles, aunts, nephews, neices, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the home of his brother Peter, 23 Clonmore, Ardee this evening from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm and tomorrow Friday from 2.30 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am.. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen Taylor (née O'Sullivan) of Fairview, Dublin and Dundalk

Following a short illness borne with dignity and courage, peacefully in the presence of her family and in the wonderful care of the staff of the Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Reggie Taylor. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Susan, sons John and Thomas, daughter-in-law Helen, adored grandchildren, sisters, her extended family and wide circle of wonderful friends.

Maureen generously donated her body to medical science. A memorial service to celebrate Maureen’s life will take place shortly.

Requiem Mass will take place on (Thursday) 14 November in Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Mary, Fairview at 10 am.

Donations, if desired, to Mountain Rescue Ireland.