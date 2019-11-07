Important Praxis Care conference to take place in Dundalk

The Minister for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath TD will address an important Praxis Care Conference in Dundalk at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on November 15 at 10.30.am.

The Conference will be chaired by Fergus Finlay, the former CEO of Bernardos and other prominent speakers from the UK and Northern Ireland.

The topic is the serious lack of mental health services for children and young adults who have an intellectual disability and autism.

During the conference the following findings that "children with an intellectual disability are four times more likely to develop significant mental health, emotional, or behavioural problems than other children" will be discussed.

This conference will hear from speakers with extensive personal and professional experience working with children and their families and practitioners interested in having the best possible services for children with mental health problems requiring specialist care.

Speakers at the half-day event include: Linda Woodcock, Director, I AT-Autism UK, parent, lecturer and author, Dr. Heather Hanna, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist in Intellectual Disability, Clinical lead CAMHS, and Siobhan Rogan, Advanced Practitioner and Manager for Intellectual disability CAMHS, Southern Health Trust NI.

As there is no fee for this event please registrar your interest to avoid disappointment with clodaghconlon@praxiscare.ie or telephone 0416871904.