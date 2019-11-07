CAB raid ten Monaghan sites as part of operation

Searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau were carried today out on foot of District Court warrants issued at ten separate search sites in Co Monaghan. These searches were at seven homes and three yards / industrial sheds.

The following items have been seized:

- 192 (2019) X5 BMW M Sport

- 2016 X5 BMW

- 2014 VW Transporter Crew Cab 2.8 litre

- Mitsubishi Shogun

- Documents and records

- Electronic Devices

- Cash (€1,400 euros, $900 dollars and Sterling £600).

The Criminal Assets Bureau was supported today by the ERU, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (NBCI), the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and the Garda National Immigration Bureau. No arrests were made on this occasion. The investigation by CAB is continuing.

As part of the operation into international smuggling activities the Criminal Assets Bureau also detained a Northern Ireland Registered Tractor Unit and Curtain Sider Trailer at Dublin Port on Tuesday.

The Bureau also detained a Bulgarian Registered tractor unit and a curtain sider trailer at the same location on Tuesday last.

The Criminal Assets Bureau investigation is continuing. The Criminal Assets Bureau is taking proportionate action to prevent the concealment and disposal of assets.

For over a year the Criminal Assets Bureau has, in accordance with its statutory remit, been investigating a group suspected of being involved in various international smuggling activities. That investigation has intensified over the past two weeks. A number of restraining orders in respect of accounts in financial institutions have been made by a Judge of the District Court pursuant to Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.



This ongoing CAB investigation is not linked to the ongoing Essex Police investigation.