Arrested as part of cross border investigation into car hijacking

Three people arrested as part of a cross border investigation into a car hijacking in Newry recently, have appeared before Dundalk district court.

James Keelan (40) and Robert Keelan (42) both with an address at Assumption Place, Dundalk are accused of handling stolen property - a black Volkwagen Golf, knowing or being reckless to it being stolen at the same address on October 17th last.

Their co-accused 33 year old Orla Staunton of Milltown Meadows, Ashbourne, Co. Meath is charged with possessing the stolen car.

Robert Keelan is further charged with causing criminal damage to a Garda patrol car at the same location

James Keelan's solicitor told the court his client was consenting to a remand in custody to Cloverhill district court on November 20th.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded his two co-defendants on bail to the fifth of February.