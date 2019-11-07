Dundalk man stole eight cigarette lighters worth €8

A 44 year old man who stole eight cigarette lighters, worth €8.00 from McEvoy’s department store on Clanbrassil Street was last week sentenced at Dundalk District Court to perform 200 hours of community service instead of a four month sentence.

The court heard Noel McDonagh with an address at Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk had 36 previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor urged the court not to impose a custodial sentence on his client, bearing in mind the nature of the reoffending, and given that it had been three years since the commission of an offence, which he argued showed a change in attitude.

The solicitor added the accused - who had previously completed 200 hours community service, is an ill-educated man with no work background.