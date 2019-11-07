Dundalk man (28) admitted to a range of offences

A 28 year old local man who admitted a series of offences ranging from drink driving while he was disqualified for theft, was sentenced to four months at Dundalk district court last week.

The court heard that Charles McDowell with an address at Clois Bríd, Saltown was banned from driving for three years when gardai received a report of a Renault Clio driving erratically in the Slieve Foy area of Dundalk on November 11th 2016.

He was arrested and subsequently failed a drink driving breath test.

On July fifth 2017, he asked a man walking through Ladywell Shrine if he could use his mobile phone, which he then placed into his pocket.

A woman who was with him persuaded him to return it, but the court heard the casing was damaged when he threw it to the ground.

Four months later he stole a €5.00 hat from Penney's in the Marshes Shopping Centre and in March last year he was arrested for public order offences following an altercation with neighbours.

The court also heard how he stole cider and a bottle of merlot from a Londis store in the town.

The accused had 22 previous convictions, but his solicitor stressed the most recent of those were recorded in 2015.

He added that his client's life has nose-dived over the past number of years - his house went on fire and he had been injured in a fall - all of which he said was down to the accused taking alcohol and his expectations and outlook were very glum before he went into custody.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four year driving ban for the drink driving offence, four months for the criminal damage to the phone and a two month concurrent sentence for a theft offence and directed that he receive medical treatment for his addiction while in custody.

She said the accused could appeal on his own bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500.