Dundalk-born woman brings home gold at England Masters Weightlifting Grand Prix

Sarah Kavanagh, a Dundalk businesswoman who has lived in England for the past 20 years, recently won a gold medal at the England Masters Weightlifting Grand Prix held in Milton Keynes recently.

She won the 59kg (bodyweight) class in Women's Master section with a total lift of 90kg. She is a member of the Rotherham Crossfit Club.

Sarah is a daughter of Margaret and Peter Kavanagh, St. Alphonsus Road, and wife of David Studd, Yorkshire, and presently lives in Wickersley near Rotherham.

She was a pupil of Realt na Mara Primary and St. Vincent's Secondary Schools, holds a degree in Equine Science and Marketing from Thomond College, Limerick and a British business design diploma.

Sarah played the cornet with the Dundalk Brass Band and was a Brownie and Guide in the Dundalk Girl Guides. She was an

active gymnast at her local school.

The award has come as a great surprise to her father, former member of the Dundalk Democrat staff, who quips that he "never lifted anything heavier than a pen".