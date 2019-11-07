Flooded roads causing delays in Dundalk and parts of Louth

The Ardee Road is badly flooded on approach to Dundalk this morning, and according to reports there are severe delays in both directions.

The flooding is also impacting traffic coming in from Knockbridge.

Elsewhere, the Dromin Road off the M1 is closed, while the road from Ravel to Dunleer is reportedly flooded, along with the Barn Road in Dunleer, with a large flood outside Conachy's garage.