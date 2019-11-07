Deaths in Louth - Thursday November 7 2019

The death has occurred of Johnny Wiseman of Sandfield Gardens, Sandy Lane, Blackrock, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday November 5, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Honorary President of the Clan-Na Gael G.F.C. Dundalk.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernie (née Murden), late of The Laurels, parents Alec and Brigid, Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving sons Kieran, Aidan, Ronan, Niall and Shane, daughters Fiona, Orna and Sinéad, brother Alec, sons and daughters in-law, 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence, Sandfield Gardens from 12 noon to 8pm Thursday and Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to his late residence in The Laurels for 10.45am then proceeding on foot to St, Nicholas' Church Bridge Street arriving for funeral mass at 11am, cortege will proceed on foot to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

House private on Saturday morning by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Keith Maguire of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth and late of Redwood, Stamullen and Drumconrath, Co. Meath



On November 5, 2019, suddenly. Keith, beloved son of Mary and Frank and loving brother of the late Linda, Jimmy, Paul and Philomena.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Rosella and Jean, brothers Francis, Tony and Derek, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, friends.

Reposing at his home from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30a.m. arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Owen Curley of Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth



On November 5, 2019, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Owen will be sadly missed by his sons Niall and Rory, daughter Deirdre, their mother Louise, grandchildren, his partner Joan, and her sons Jim, John, and Niall, his sisters Máire and Dympna, brothers Des and Micheál, brothers in law Jack and Sean, sisters-in-law Mairín and Margaret, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11.O’Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Georgie (Georgina) Crosby (née Owens) of Old Hill, Drogheda and formerly of Ballsgrove



On November 5, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Georgie (Georgina), pre-deceased by her husband Bing and daughter Gina.

Sadly missed by her loving mam Maureen, son Philip, daughters Anne and Brenda, daughter-in-law Noeleen, son-in-law JJ, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Philip, Jackie and Eddie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30a.m. arriving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only. House private on Friday morning.

May she rest in peace



